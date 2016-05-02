FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIDS nonprofit sues San Francisco over denial of permit
May 2, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

AIDS nonprofit sues San Francisco over denial of permit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A global nonprofit that provides healthcare services for HIV and AIDS patients has sued the city of San Francisco for allegedly stopping it from opening a clinic and pharmacy for political reasons.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation said it was being punished for its public opposition to the widespread use of pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP, to prevent the spread of HIV.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W2TR5t

