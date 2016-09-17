Global partnership to combat AIDS reaches $13 billion goal

MONTREAL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A global public-private partnership has reached its goal of raising $13 billion from international donors to combat AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

During an international conference in Montreal, the Global Fund asked government, faith-based and private-sector donors to raise a total of $13 billion over the next three years, starting in 2017. The fund, the world's largest aimed at fighting the three diseases, is credited with saving 20 million lives since it was established in 2002. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Paul Simao)