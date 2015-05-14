FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bristol-Myers' suit over drug distribution deal dismissed, again
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 14, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

Bristol-Myers' suit over drug distribution deal dismissed, again

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New York has thrown out, for the second time, a lawsuit accusing Mylan Laboratories Ltd of breaching an agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to distribute an AIDS drug in developing countries, after being ordered by an appellate court to reconsider.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, who originally dismissed the lawsuit in 2013, said Wednesday that Bristol-Myers had failed to state a viable case even after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave it another chance last October. The decision was another victory for Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, which represented Mylan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ji4wkO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.