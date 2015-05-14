Bristol-Myers' suit over drug distribution deal dismissed, again

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New York has thrown out, for the second time, a lawsuit accusing Mylan Laboratories Ltd of breaching an agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to distribute an AIDS drug in developing countries, after being ordered by an appellate court to reconsider.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, who originally dismissed the lawsuit in 2013, said Wednesday that Bristol-Myers had failed to state a viable case even after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave it another chance last October. The decision was another victory for Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, which represented Mylan.

