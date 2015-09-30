FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
All people with HIV should get anti-retroviral drugs - WHO
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

All people with HIV should get anti-retroviral drugs - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that all people with the HIV virus should be given anti-retroviral drugs as soon as possible after diagnosis, meaning 37 million people worldwide should be on treatment.

The WHO, in a statement expanding current guidelines, said recent clinical trials confirmed that early use of the drugs extended the lives of people with HIV and reduced the risk of transmitting it to their partners.

All people at “substantial” risk of contracting HIV should also be given preventive anti-retroviral treatment, not just men who have sex with men, it said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.