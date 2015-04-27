Former financial officer of Alabama clinics pleads guilty to fraud

(Reuters) - The former financial officer for two nonprofit clinics for the poor and homeless in Alabama has pleaded guilty to taking part in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the federal government.

Terri Mollica, 48, pleaded guilty on Monday before U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre of the Northern District of Alabama to 19 of the 74 counts brought against her, including multiple counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering, according to an announcement from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QC4xDb