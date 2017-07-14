Ex-employees of Alabama compounding pharmacy to plead guilty to fraud

Two ex-sales representatives for an Alabama-based compounding pharmacy have agreed to plead guilty to charges they engaged in a scheme to defraud healthcare insurers and prescription drug administrators out of tens of millions of dollars.

The plea agreements with Kelley Norris and Bridget McCune, who both worked for Global Compounding Pharmacy, were filed on Thursday in federal court in Jasper, Alabama, two months after another ex-employee pleaded guilty in connection with the probe.

