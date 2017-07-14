FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-employees of Alabama compounding pharmacy to plead guilty to fraud
July 14, 2017 / 1:36 AM / 30 minutes ago

Ex-employees of Alabama compounding pharmacy to plead guilty to fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Two ex-sales representatives for an Alabama-based compounding pharmacy have agreed to plead guilty to charges they engaged in a scheme to defraud healthcare insurers and prescription drug administrators out of tens of millions of dollars.

The plea agreements with Kelley Norris and Bridget McCune, who both worked for Global Compounding Pharmacy, were filed on Thursday in federal court in Jasper, Alabama, two months after another ex-employee pleaded guilty in connection with the probe.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uklYV8

