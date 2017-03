A subsidiary of diagnostic testing company Alere Inc on Thursday lost an effort in court to block the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from revoking its Medicare enrollment for submitting claims for 211 patients who were already dead.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., denied a request for a preliminary injunction sought by Arriva Medical, which claimed the company might not survive without a court order preventing CMS from taking actions against it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mRwMa8