FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Forest Labs seeks $6 million over Milberg's 'deceptive conduct'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 16, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 3 months ago

Forest Labs seeks $6 million over Milberg's 'deceptive conduct'

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Allergan Plc's Forest Laboratories unit is seeking to force Milberg to pay $6.4 million after a federal judge found the law firm engaged in "deceptive conduct" in connection with a recently dismissed whistleblower lawsuit.

In a motion filed on Friday, Forest sought to force Milberg to cover its attorneys' fees and costs after U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in April sanctioned Milberg for engaging in an "elaborate scheme of misrepresentation and deceit" in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qOJrwN

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.