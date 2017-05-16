Forest Labs seeks $6 million over Milberg's 'deceptive conduct'

Allergan Plc's Forest Laboratories unit is seeking to force Milberg to pay $6.4 million after a federal judge found the law firm engaged in "deceptive conduct" in connection with a recently dismissed whistleblower lawsuit.

In a motion filed on Friday, Forest sought to force Milberg to cover its attorneys' fees and costs after U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in April sanctioned Milberg for engaging in an "elaborate scheme of misrepresentation and deceit" in the case.

