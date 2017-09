Generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd cannot launch a version of Helsinn Healthcare SA’s antinausea drug Aloxi in the U.S. until the latter’s patent protection expires in 2024, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Mary Cooper of the District of New Jersey on Monday upheld the validity of three of Helsinn’s patents on the drug. The ruling came after an 11-day bench trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O0nFdV