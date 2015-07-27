FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USC weighs appeal of ruling on Alzheimer's center
July 27, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

USC weighs appeal of ruling on Alzheimer's center

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The University of Southern California is considering an appeal after a judge in San Diego blocked it from accessing the database of a national consortium studying Alzheimer‘s, a spokesman for the school said on Monday.

USC spokesman Carl Marziali said in a statement that the ruling was “unfortunate” and “goes against the explicit requests of sponsors and leading experts in the field of Alzheimer’s research.”

