USC weighs appeal of ruling on Alzheimer's center

(Reuters) - The University of Southern California is considering an appeal after a judge in San Diego blocked it from accessing the database of a national consortium studying Alzheimer‘s, a spokesman for the school said on Monday.

USC spokesman Carl Marziali said in a statement that the ruling was “unfortunate” and “goes against the explicit requests of sponsors and leading experts in the field of Alzheimer’s research.”

