An organization called the Alzheimer’s Institute of America has been ordered to pay $7.8 million in attorneys’ fees after losing a patent lawsuit against Eli Lilly & Co and the former Elan Pharmaceuticals, now part of Perrigo Co.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Laporte in San Francisco on Thursday declined to wait until a federal judge in a related case in Philadelphia issued a fee award there.

