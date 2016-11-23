FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Lilly Alzheimer's drug fails to slow memory loss in big study
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

Lilly Alzheimer's drug fails to slow memory loss in big study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co experimental drug solanezumab failed to slow loss of cognitive ability in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease in a large trial, a major setback for the U.S. drugmaker and millions of people with the memory-robbing disease.

Based on the failure of the Phase III study, Lilly on Wednesday said it would not seek U.S. approval of the infused drug for mild dementia. Some analysts had predicted solanezumab, if approved, could eventually claim more than $5 billion in annual sales and boost Lilly's earnings for years to come. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.