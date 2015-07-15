Universities resume court battle over Alzheimer's consortium

(Reuters) - The University of Southern California and the University of California San Diego are due back in court on Wednesday in a battle for control over a North American network of research institutions known as the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study.

On July 2 in California Superior Court for the City and County of San Diego, the Regents of the University of California accused former director Paul Aisen and USC of conspiring to transfer control of the ADCS to USC, a private university.

