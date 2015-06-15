Arnold & Porter cannot be in drug marketing case - N.Y. judge

(Reuters) - A judge said on Monday that Arnold & Porter cannot represent a drug industry group filing an amicus brief in the lawsuit between Amarin Corp and the government over fish oil marketing because his sister is a partner at the law firm.

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America moved to file an amicus brief in support of Amarin last Thursday, and U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan granted the motion the next day.

