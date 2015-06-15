FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arnold & Porter cannot be in drug marketing case - N.Y. judge
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 15, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Arnold & Porter cannot be in drug marketing case - N.Y. judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A judge said on Monday that Arnold & Porter cannot represent a drug industry group filing an amicus brief in the lawsuit between Amarin Corp and the government over fish oil marketing because his sister is a partner at the law firm.

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America moved to file an amicus brief in support of Amarin last Thursday, and U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan granted the motion the next day.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SiMHoz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.