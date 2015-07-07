FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amarin asks judge to protect off-label promotion of fish oil pill
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 7, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Amarin asks judge to protect off-label promotion of fish oil pill

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Irish drugmaker Amarin PLC on Tuesday urged a Manhattan federal judge to block the Food and Drug Administration from restricting Amarin’s right to promote off-label use of its fish oil pill, arguing that any such restriction would violate the First Amendment.

Eminent First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams, arguing for Amarin, stressed to U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer that the preliminary injunction the company sought would protect only true statements about the possible benefits of the drug, Vascepa, in lowering blood fats.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mcn8Sz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.