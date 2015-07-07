Amarin asks judge to protect off-label promotion of fish oil pill

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Irish drugmaker Amarin PLC on Tuesday urged a Manhattan federal judge to block the Food and Drug Administration from restricting Amarin’s right to promote off-label use of its fish oil pill, arguing that any such restriction would violate the First Amendment.

Eminent First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams, arguing for Amarin, stressed to U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer that the preliminary injunction the company sought would protect only true statements about the possible benefits of the drug, Vascepa, in lowering blood fats.

