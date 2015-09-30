Medicare may be overpaying for ambulance services - OIG report

(Reuters) - The Medicare program may be overpaying tens of millions of dollars each year for ambulance services, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General.

The report, issued Tuesday, noted that the department’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services paid $5.8 billion for ambulance services under Medicare in 2012, roughly double the amount it paid in 2003.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VrjGGQ