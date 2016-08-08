Amgen can sue over 180-day notice period for biosimilar - judge

Amgen Inc can sue rival Hospira Inc to enforce a federal law requiring rival Hospira Inc to give notice before launching a copycat version of Amgen's anemia drug Epogen, a federal judge has ruled.

The ruling, handed down Friday by U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware, is the first federal court decision to hold that the 2010 Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act creates a private right of action to enforce a 180-day notice requirement for the launching of copycat or "biosimilar" drugs.

