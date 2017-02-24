Seniors' advocacy group AARP and drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co on Thursday urged a federal appeals court to overturn a court order barring sales of Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's cholesterol drug Praluent.

A federal judge last March barred sales of Praluent after Amgen Inc won a lawsuit claiming the drug infringed its patents. In an amicus brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, AARP said the order, which is on hold while Sanofi and Regeneron appeal, would put patients at risk by denying them needed treatment.

