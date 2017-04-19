FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Sandoz must face wrongful death claim over heart drug - judge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 19, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 4 months ago

Sandoz must face wrongful death claim over heart drug - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Novartis AG's Sandoz unit must face a wrongful death lawsuit accusing it of promoting a generic version of Pfizer Inc's cardiac arrhythmia drug Cordarone for unapproved uses and failing to warn that it can cause fatal lung disease, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman in Chicago ruled Tuesday that the lawsuit, filed in 2015 by Illinois resident Fernando Hernandez, is not preempted by federal law. Hernandez's wife died in 2013 after taking generic amiodarone made by Sandoz, according to the complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oMw3Hj

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.