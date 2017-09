(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Eli Lilly and Co seeking to stop Taiwanese generic drugmaker Nang Kuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd from making a generic version of Lilly’s top-selling lung cancer drug Alimta.

Judge Tanya Pratt of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana rejected Nang Kuang’s argument that she did not have jurisdiction over the case.

