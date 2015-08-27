FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge refuses to revive FTC's AndroGel reverse payment claims
August 27, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Judge refuses to revive FTC's AndroGel reverse payment claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania federal judge has affirmed his decision that a 2011 settlement in a patent dispute between drugmakers AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, over AbbVie’s AndroGel for men with low testosterone, was not anticompetitive.

Judge Harvey Bartle of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday denied the Federal Trade Commission’s motion to reconsider his earlier decision, that the settlement was not a so-called reverse payment intended to suppress generic competition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LCRb9r

