Dec 7 -

AbbVie Inc has sued Sandoz Inc over its plan to make a generic version of AbbVie’s AndroGel testosterone replacement therapy, which it said would infringe 11 of its patents.

Sandoz, the generics arm of Novartis AG, sought permission to make generic AndroGel from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October, according to AbbVie’s lawsuit, filed Thursday in Delaware U.S. District Court.

