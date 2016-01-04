AndroGel settlement negotiations privileged, judge rules

Pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc and three generic drugmakers do not have to disclose to the Federal Trade Commission documents and communications related to their settlements of patent litigation over AbbVie’s testosterone replacement Androgel, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash in Atlanta did order the drugmakers to hand over a handful of documents last Wednesday, but found the vast majority of those sought by the FTC were privileged.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22Hp4Ms