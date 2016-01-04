FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AndroGel settlement negotiations privileged, judge rules
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 4, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

AndroGel settlement negotiations privileged, judge rules

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc and three generic drugmakers do not have to disclose to the Federal Trade Commission documents and communications related to their settlements of patent litigation over AbbVie’s testosterone replacement Androgel, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash in Atlanta did order the drugmakers to hand over a handful of documents last Wednesday, but found the vast majority of those sought by the FTC were privileged.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22Hp4Ms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.