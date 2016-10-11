FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Besins must face claims over AndroGel in Illinois MDL - judge
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 11, 2016 / 8:26 PM / 10 months ago

Besins must face claims over AndroGel in Illinois MDL - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Thailand-based drugmaker Besins Healthcare SA must face product liability claims in an Illinois federal court over the testosterone replacement drug AndroGel, which is manufactured by Besins in Europe and distributed in the U.S by AbbVie Inc, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago ruled Monday that it was reasonable to infer that Besins knew and intended that its products would be sold in Illinois and other U.S. states, giving the court personal jurisdiction over the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2daBMxr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.