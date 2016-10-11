Besins must face claims over AndroGel in Illinois MDL - judge

Thailand-based drugmaker Besins Healthcare SA must face product liability claims in an Illinois federal court over the testosterone replacement drug AndroGel, which is manufactured by Besins in Europe and distributed in the U.S by AbbVie Inc, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago ruled Monday that it was reasonable to infer that Besins knew and intended that its products would be sold in Illinois and other U.S. states, giving the court personal jurisdiction over the company.

