The Medicines Co claims Eagle stole rights to liquid Angiomax
February 8, 2016 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

The Medicines Co claims Eagle stole rights to liquid Angiomax

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

New Jersey-based drugmaker The Medicines Co has sued rival Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for allegedly stealing its intellectual property to develop a new version of anti-clotting drug Angiomax.

The lawsuit, filed last Tuesday in New Jersey federal court, claims that Eagle learned confidential information about the drug through a joint development agreement with Medicines Co, but then terminated the agreement and announced that it would launch the drug on its own.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QnNbXl

