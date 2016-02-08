The Medicines Co claims Eagle stole rights to liquid Angiomax

New Jersey-based drugmaker The Medicines Co has sued rival Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for allegedly stealing its intellectual property to develop a new version of anti-clotting drug Angiomax.

The lawsuit, filed last Tuesday in New Jersey federal court, claims that Eagle learned confidential information about the drug through a joint development agreement with Medicines Co, but then terminated the agreement and announced that it would launch the drug on its own.

