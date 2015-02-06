Plaintiffs suing Anthem over breach face legal hurdles, say experts

(Reuters) - Just days after Anthem Inc fell victim to a massive data breach that compromised personal information of tens of millions of people, the health insurer is already facing class action lawsuits from customers.

Attorneys specializing in data breach litigation, however, say plaintiffs in those lawsuits may have trouble showing that they were injured.

On Wednesday Anthem, which has about 37 million U.S. customers, said that unknown hackers had accessed a database with about 80 million records. Though the records do not include medical or financial information, they disclose names, addresses, birthdays and social security numbers, which can be used for identity theft, according to the company.

