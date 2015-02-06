FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plaintiffs suing Anthem over breach face legal hurdles, say experts
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
February 6, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Plaintiffs suing Anthem over breach face legal hurdles, say experts

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Just days after Anthem Inc fell victim to a massive data breach that compromised personal information of tens of millions of people, the health insurer is already facing class action lawsuits from customers.

Attorneys specializing in data breach litigation, however, say plaintiffs in those lawsuits may have trouble showing that they were injured.

On Wednesday Anthem, which has about 37 million U.S. customers, said that unknown hackers had accessed a database with about 80 million records. Though the records do not include medical or financial information, they disclose names, addresses, birthdays and social security numbers, which can be used for identity theft, according to the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/16OJviv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.