2nd Circuit urged to revive psychiatrists' case against Anthem

(Reuters) - A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday weighed whether to revive a lawsuit filed by the American Psychiatric Association and individual psychiatrists accusing a healthcare insurer of discriminating against patients with mental health conditions.

The APA sued Anthem Health Plans Inc and its affiliates in 2013, claiming its policies were designed to pay less for mental health treatments than more general medical care. For example, Anthem allegedly did not allow psychiatrists to bill for psychotherapy on the same days they provided non-mental-health services.

