Anthem Blue Cross to pay consumers $8.3 mln over mid-year changes

Anthem Blue Cross of California has agreed to pay $8.3 million to settle a pair of class action lawsuits challenging mid-year changes it made to customers’ deductibles in 2011, a consumer advocacy group announced Tuesday.

The health insurer has also agreed not to make similar changes in the future, unless new laws or regulations specifically allow it to do so, said Consumer Watchdog, which represented the plaintiffs along with Shernoff Bidart Echeverria Bentley.

