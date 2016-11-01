FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Anthem Blue Cross of California sued over Obamacare plan cuts
November 1, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 10 months ago

Anthem Blue Cross of California sued over Obamacare plan cuts

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Anthem Blue Cross of California is engaging in a "bait and switch" by telling its individual customers that it will renew their health insurance plans for next year when in fact it is moving them to much more limited plans, a new lawsuit filed Monday in California state court claims.

The proposed class action, brought on behalf of California resident Paul Simon by the consumer advocacy nonprofit Consumer Watchdog and California law firm Shernoff Bidart Echeverria, comes at the beginning of the open enrollment period during which individuals can buy health insurance for next year under the Affordable Care Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fbaI4h

