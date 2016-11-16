Plaintiffs suing over Anthem Blue Cross of California cuts denied TRO

The plaintiff in a proposed class action accusing Anthem Blue Cross of California of engaging in a "bait and switch" by telling its individual customers that it will renew their health insurance plans for next year while actually slashing benefits has lost a motion for a temporary restraining order.

Judge John Shepard Wiley Jr. of the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County denied the plaintiffs' motion for a TRO at a hearing on Tuesday, according to Jerry Flanagan of the non-profit Consumer Watchdog, a lawyer for the named plaintiff, California resident Paul Simon, who filed the lawsuit on Oct. 31.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f3Hc1J