9 months ago
Plaintiffs suing over Anthem Blue Cross of California cuts denied TRO
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 9 months ago

Plaintiffs suing over Anthem Blue Cross of California cuts denied TRO

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The plaintiff in a proposed class action accusing Anthem Blue Cross of California of engaging in a "bait and switch" by telling its individual customers that it will renew their health insurance plans for next year while actually slashing benefits has lost a motion for a temporary restraining order.

Judge John Shepard Wiley Jr. of the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County denied the plaintiffs' motion for a TRO at a hearing on Tuesday, according to Jerry Flanagan of the non-profit Consumer Watchdog, a lawyer for the named plaintiff, California resident Paul Simon, who filed the lawsuit on Oct. 31.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f3Hc1J

