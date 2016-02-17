Judge allows some claims over Anthem data breach to go forward

A federal judge has dismissed several claims but allowed others to go forward in a multidistrict litigation against health insurer Anthem Inc over a data breach last year that compromised about 79 million customers’ personal information.

In an order issued Sunday, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of California addressed only nine claims out of hundreds in the case. Koh had ordered the parties to choose the small sample of claims last October for the initial round of motions to dismiss, in order to promote resolution.

