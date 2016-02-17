FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge allows some claims over Anthem data breach to go forward
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 17, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Judge allows some claims over Anthem data breach to go forward

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed several claims but allowed others to go forward in a multidistrict litigation against health insurer Anthem Inc over a data breach last year that compromised about 79 million customers’ personal information.

In an order issued Sunday, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of California addressed only nine claims out of hundreds in the case. Koh had ordered the parties to choose the small sample of claims last October for the initial round of motions to dismiss, in order to promote resolution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PFdmex

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.