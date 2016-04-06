FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Generic drugmakers face class actions over pricing

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

At least four antitrust lawsuits have been filed in Philadelphia federal court against a group of drugmakers including Allergan PLC and Mylan Pharmaceuticals over alleged price-fixing of two widely used generic drugs.

The proposed class action lawsuits, filed by union employee benefit plans over the past month, focus on digoxin, which treats abnormal heart rhythms, and doxycycline, a widely used antibiotic. They follow an investigation begun by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2014 into generic drug pricing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23guSfe

