a year ago
Circuit rejects antitrust claims over shift in hospital referrals
#Westlaw News
August 18, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Circuit rejects antitrust claims over shift in hospital referrals

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected an antitrust lawsuit brought by a New Jersey charity hospital accusing a rival hospital and a cardiology group of trying to drive it out of business.

A unanimous panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Deborah Heart & Lung Center failed to show that an agreement between Virtua Health Inc and The Cardiology Group PA harmed competition in the market for certain cardiac services in southern New Jersey and part of Philadelphia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bfeysN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
