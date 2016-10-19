FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Generic drug companies accused of fixing skin medication prices
October 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 10 months ago

Generic drug companies accused of fixing skin medication prices

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A health plan that provides benefits for two electrical workers' unions has filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing a group of generic drug makers including Sandoz Inc and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Inc of fixing prices for the widely used generic skin medication clobetasol.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan by NECA-IBEW Welfare Trust Fund, is the latest in a series of similar cases filed in the same court. It also targets Illinois-based Akorn Inc and India-based Wockhardt Ltd.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ek5Et7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
