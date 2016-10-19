Generic drug companies accused of fixing skin medication prices

A health plan that provides benefits for two electrical workers' unions has filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing a group of generic drug makers including Sandoz Inc and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Inc of fixing prices for the widely used generic skin medication clobetasol.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan by NECA-IBEW Welfare Trust Fund, is the latest in a series of similar cases filed in the same court. It also targets Illinois-based Akorn Inc and India-based Wockhardt Ltd.

