4 months ago
Judge rejects bid to dismiss generic propranolol price-fixing case
April 7, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 4 months ago

Judge rejects bid to dismiss generic propranolol price-fixing case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Six drug companies including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceuticals have lost a bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing them of engaging in a scheme to fix prices for the generic blood pressure medication propranolol.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan on Thursday largely denied the drug companies' motions to dismiss the proposed class actions, tossing only certain state-law claims brought by direct purchasers of propranolol.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pbbZMn

