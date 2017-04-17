FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
3rd Circuit says it can hear Lipitor, Effexor pay-for-delay cases
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 17, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 4 months ago

3rd Circuit says it can hear Lipitor, Effexor pay-for-delay cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled it could hear challenges to the dismissal of antitrust lawsuits against Pfizer Inc and other companies over claims they made deals to delay the release of generic versions of Lipitor and Effexor XR.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia decided it had jurisdiction even though the settlements at issue arose from patent lawsuits, over which the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals usually has exclusive purview.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ppV1xn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.