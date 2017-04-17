3rd Circuit says it can hear Lipitor, Effexor pay-for-delay cases

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled it could hear challenges to the dismissal of antitrust lawsuits against Pfizer Inc and other companies over claims they made deals to delay the release of generic versions of Lipitor and Effexor XR.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia decided it had jurisdiction even though the settlements at issue arose from patent lawsuits, over which the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals usually has exclusive purview.

