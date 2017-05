Six drug companies including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd have filed papers seeking to dismiss a lawsuit by 40 state attorneys general accusing them of conspiring to raise the prices of two generic drugs.

In a motion filed on Monday in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, the drugmakers argued the lawsuit suffered from "multiple legal flaws" and was based on "unfounded" allegations that they violated antitrust laws.

