Required sleep apnea tests for truckers does not violate the ADA - 8th Circuit

A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit by a truck driver claiming trucking company Crete Carrier Corp discriminated against him by requiring him to be tested for sleep apnea because of his weight and firing him when he refused.

The ruling, handed down Wednesday by a unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, found that the Nebraska-based company's policy was justified by "obvious safety concerns."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dUNeRd