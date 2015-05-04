FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apotex lawsuit claiming eye-drop monopoly gets green light
May 4, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Apotex lawsuit claiming eye-drop monopoly gets green light

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Toronto-based generic drugmaker Apotex Inc can go ahead with a lawsuit against three rivals it claims conspired to monopolize the market for Zymar and Zymaxid antibacterial eye drops.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware on Friday denied a motion by the defendants - Senju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, both based in Japan, and Allergan Inc, based in California - to dismiss the lawsuit. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F2FxC6

