Apotex asks Supreme Court to overturn injunction delaying biosimilar launch

Apotex Inc has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal appeals court order barring it from launching copycat versions of Amgen Inc's white-blood-cell-boosting drugs Neulasta and Neupogen without giving Amgen 180 days' notice after they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lawyers at Kellogg Huber and Cozen O'Connor filed a petition for certiorari on Friday for the Canadian drugmaker, seeking review of a July order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Apotex said the federal law on copycat biologic drugs, called biosimilars, allowed it to give 180 days' notice before approval, and then launch the drugs as soon as they were approved.

