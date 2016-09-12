FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Apotex asks Supreme Court to overturn injunction delaying biosimilar launch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 12, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Apotex asks Supreme Court to overturn injunction delaying biosimilar launch

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Apotex Inc has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal appeals court order barring it from launching copycat versions of Amgen Inc's white-blood-cell-boosting drugs Neulasta and Neupogen without giving Amgen 180 days' notice after they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lawyers at Kellogg Huber and Cozen O'Connor filed a petition for certiorari on Friday for the Canadian drugmaker, seeking review of a July order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Apotex said the federal law on copycat biologic drugs, called biosimilars, allowed it to give 180 days' notice before approval, and then launch the drugs as soon as they were approved.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2coWWYI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.