FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Supreme Court to consider reviewing delay of biosimilar launch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 29, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Supreme Court to consider reviewing delay of biosimilar launch

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The Supreme Court will consider early next month whether to grant a petition for review that would require it to interpret the federal law on copycat biologic drugs for the first time, in a case that involves a bid by Apotex Inc to make biosimilar versions of Amgen Inc's white-blood-cell-boosting drugs Neulasta and Neupogen.

Apotex is asking the court to overturn an order requiring it to wait at least 180 days after receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to launch the drugs. In its petition, filed in September, Apotex said the federal law on biosimilars allowed it to launch the drugs as soon as they were approved.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fxhk03

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.