2nd Circuit rejects antitrust case over Acorda citizen petition
May 17, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

2nd Circuit rejects antitrust case over Acorda citizen petition

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday tossed an antitrust lawsuit by generic drug maker Apotex Inc accusing Acorda Therapeutics of filing a citizen petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in order to suppress competition for its muscle relaxant drug Zanaflex.

A unanimous panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the fact that the FDA had granted Apotex’s application to make a generic version of Zanaflex capsules the same day it denied Acorda’s citizen petition opposing the application did not create an inference that Acorda’s petition had delayed approval.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VZM1ZN

