Power of attorney extends to arbitration agreements - Supreme Court

The Kentucky Supreme Court's ruling that a power of attorney agreement cannot grant its holder the power to enter into an arbitration contract unless it does so explicitly violates a federal arbitration law, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled.

In a 7-1 decision handed down Monday, the court found that the Kentucky Supreme Court ran afoul of the Federal Arbitration Act when it ruled in 2015 that two people could bring wrongful death lawsuits against nursing home operator Kindred Nursing Centers on behalf of relatives for whom they held a power of attorney because arbitration agreements they had signed could not be enforced under the state constitution.

