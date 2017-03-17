FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arch Coal lawsuit over black lung liability dismissed
March 17, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 5 months ago

Arch Coal lawsuit over black lung liability dismissed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Arch Coal Inc challenging a Department of Labor bulletin that the coal-mining company said would unfairly force it to assume more than $10 million in claims against its former subsidiaries over black lung disease.

U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington, D.C. said Thursday that he lacked jurisdiction over the claims because black lung compensation claims must go through a DOL administrative process, which can be appealed to a federal appeals court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n7juWR

