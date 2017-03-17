Arch Coal lawsuit over black lung liability dismissed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Arch Coal Inc challenging a Department of Labor bulletin that the coal-mining company said would unfairly force it to assume more than $10 million in claims against its former subsidiaries over black lung disease.

U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington, D.C. said Thursday that he lacked jurisdiction over the claims because black lung compensation claims must go through a DOL administrative process, which can be appealed to a federal appeals court.

