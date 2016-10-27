9th Circuit revives investor lawsuit over Arena weight loss drug

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed shareholder class action lawsuit accusing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc of concealing safety concerns about its weight loss drug Belviq during its development.

Circuit Judge Jay Bybee, writing on behalf of a unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said Wednesday that the named plaintiff, investor Carl Schwartz, adequately pleaded that Arena knowingly concealed information that it should have disclosed to shareholders.

