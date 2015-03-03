Arizona Aetna affiliates sued over alleged underpaying

(Reuters) - An Arizona hospital operator has sued three Aetna affiliates for allegedly underpaying for emergency services given to out-of-network patients.

Scottsdale Healthcare Hospitals sued the Aetna affiliates in Arizona federal court on Thursday, claiming that they deliberately used a skewed system in calculating what to pay for emergency services, violating the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

