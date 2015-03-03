FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Aetna affiliates sued over alleged underpaying
March 3, 2015 / 8:23 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona Aetna affiliates sued over alleged underpaying

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Arizona hospital operator has sued three Aetna affiliates for allegedly underpaying for emergency services given to out-of-network patients.

Scottsdale Healthcare Hospitals sued the Aetna affiliates in Arizona federal court on Thursday, claiming that they deliberately used a skewed system in calculating what to pay for emergency services, violating the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zVTBoX

