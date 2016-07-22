FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Allergan must face ulcerative colitis drug product hopping claims
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 22, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Allergan must face ulcerative colitis drug product hopping claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A proposed class action brought by health plans claiming Warner Chilcott suppressed generic competition for its ulcerative colitis drugs Asacol HD and Delzicol by discontinuing an older version can go forward, a Boston federal judge ruled Wednesday.

However, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper of the District of Massachusetts dismissed claims under the laws of several states, as well as claims over an allegedly anticompetitive settlement between New Jersey- and Dublin-based Allergan, which acquired Warner Chilcott in October 2013, and generic drugmaker Zydus Pharmaceuticals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a5ncJJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.