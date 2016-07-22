Allergan must face ulcerative colitis drug product hopping claims

A proposed class action brought by health plans claiming Warner Chilcott suppressed generic competition for its ulcerative colitis drugs Asacol HD and Delzicol by discontinuing an older version can go forward, a Boston federal judge ruled Wednesday.

However, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper of the District of Massachusetts dismissed claims under the laws of several states, as well as claims over an allegedly anticompetitive settlement between New Jersey- and Dublin-based Allergan, which acquired Warner Chilcott in October 2013, and generic drugmaker Zydus Pharmaceuticals.

