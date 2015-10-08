FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge stays asbestos claims by formerly bankrupt plaintiffs
October 8, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Judge stays asbestos claims by formerly bankrupt plaintiffs

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A Philadelphia federal judge on Tuesday put on hold a dozen asbestos cases brought by individuals who had previously sought bankruptcy protection, saying their trustees must be given the choice of pursuing the claims or abandoning them.

The plaintiffs in the 12 cases were ship workers who had filed an asbestos claim, followed by a bankruptcy petition, between 1997 and 2009, but had not included their claims as part of their estates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LnDYeE

