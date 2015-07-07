Attorneys'-fee decision overturned in disability case

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled for an Idaho school district in a lawsuit under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), overturning a $53,000 attorneys’-fee award to the family of a student with Asperger’s syndrome because an independent evaluation showed he did not need special-education services.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected arguments that its interpretation would thwart the purpose of IDEA by turning a parent’s request for services into a five- or six-figure gamble.

