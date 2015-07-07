FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attorneys'-fee decision overturned in disability case
July 7, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Attorneys'-fee decision overturned in disability case

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled for an Idaho school district in a lawsuit under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), overturning a $53,000 attorneys’-fee award to the family of a student with Asperger’s syndrome because an independent evaluation showed he did not need special-education services.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected arguments that its interpretation would thwart the purpose of IDEA by turning a parent’s request for services into a five- or six-figure gamble.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NKR60d (Reporting By Ted Botha)

