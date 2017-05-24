New York's top court to weigh if doctors can assist suicide

New York's highest court will hear arguments next week on whether doctors can be prosecuted under state penal laws for prescribing medication that terminally ill patients could use to end their own lives.

The lawsuit that will go before the New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday was filed in 2015 by a group of patients and doctors and challenges the applicability of a state laws making it a felony to "promote a suicide attempt."

